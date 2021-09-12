STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR asks Jyotiraditya Scindia to set up aviation varsity in Hyderabad

He requested Scindia to make use of the Old Airport in Begumpet to establish a world-class aviation university or a Centre for Excellence in Aviation for the youth in the State.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It Minister KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, informed Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia that whenever the matter of an emerging technology was brought to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the first thing he would ask was whether it would have a societal impact and be useful to the common man or not.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative of the Telangana government, Rama Rao also told Scindia that in Telangana, an emerging technology corridor was well-established, with a separate policy for drones in place. He felt that drones could soon be used for satellite mapping of villages and towns, policing, in mines and for urban planning. 

He requested Scindia to make use of the Old Airport in Begumpet to establish a world-class aviation university or a Centre for Excellence in Aviation for the youth in the State. ‘Medicine from the Sky’ is a first-of-its-kind initiative of the Telangana government, spearheaded by the Emerging Technologies wing of the ITE&C Department, in partnership with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog and HealthNet Global (Apollo Hospitals).

