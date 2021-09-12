Political affairs panel of Congress' Telangana unit formed; Manickam Tagore to be its chairman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the proposal to form the political affairs committee of the party's Telangana unit with Manickam Tagore as its chairman. Tagore is also the Congress in-charge of Telangana.

Other members of the panel include TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, former PCC chiefs Ponnala Laxmaiah, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former ministers K Jana Reddy, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former MPs Renuka Choudhary, P Balram Naik, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, P Veeraiah, Seethakka, K Rajgopal Reddy.

Besides, PCC working presidents, chairmen of committees approved by AICC, AICC secretaries from Telangana and AICC secretaries in-charge of Telangana are also the approved members of the panel.