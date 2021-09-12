RGIA expansion: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao gets Jyotiraditya Scindia's backing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that the Central government would extend full support for the expansion and development of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, as passenger traffic from other countries had increased. During a luncheon meeting with the Chief Minister at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, Scindia noted that Telangana was developing as the financial hub of the country and there was a need to expand the Hyderabad airport. He also said that adequate measures would be taken for the formation of six new airports, as requested by the State government.

Rao requested Scindia to develop more facilities to operate direct flights from Hyderabad to other countries. The Chief Minister told Scindia that since Hyderabad was fast becoming a business, IT, health and tourism hub, and Telangana was expanding, many people were visiting the State from other places in the country and also from several international cities. Hence, direct flight connectivity should be increased for countries from South East Asia and Europe, and for USA, from Hyderabad, Rao said.

Rao also requested the Union Minister to take immediate measures for the development of six airports and make them operational. He also asked Scindia to get Metro rail connectivity to the Hyderabad airport.

Responding to this, Scindia said total support would be extended for the airport, as Hyderabad was developing as an international city. He said there was a need to further develop the existing airport.

Six new airports in TS Scindia said immediate measures to set up an airport would be taken at Mamunnoor in Warangal. He said technical clearance would be given for the proposed airport at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district. He also said that his Ministry would monitor setting up of an airport at Adilabad, with support from the Air Force. He assured Rao that for landing and take-off of small aircraft at Pedapalli (Basanth Nagar), Kothagudem and Devarakadra (Mahabubnagar), the matter would be re-examined and necessary action would be taken.

Speaking to reporters later at the BJP office, Scindia said RGIA was well-connected with 55 cities through air routes by nine domestic airlines, and connected with 13 international airports via 230 international airlines. He said that two new brownfield airports with ATR 72 landing facility would be provided.

Asked about the privatisation of Gannavaram and Tirupati airports in Andhra Pradesh, he said it was part of the monetisation pipeline, and said it was democratisation of airports, and not privatisation.