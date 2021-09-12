STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao kicks off ‘Auto Nagar’ for Huzurabad mechanics

Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar performed bhoomi pooja to allot flats and permanent work sheds to 347 families here on Saturday. 

Published: 12th September 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has lunch with families of mechanics after performing bhoomi puja for Auto Nagar in Huzurabad on Saturday

Finance Minister T Harish Rao has lunch with families of mechanics after performing bhoomi puja for Auto Nagar in Huzurabad on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar performed bhoomi pooja to allot flats and permanent work sheds to 347 families here on Saturday. The area in which the facilities will be created has been named Auto Nagar, and will cater to mechanics and allied workers, who need not pay rent on it, Harish said.  To ensure infrastructure for the facilities, Rs 3 crore had been sanctioned through TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation), he said.

Addressing mechanics at the event, Harish Rao said if they owned land, the government would provide them money to construct a house, and if they did not have any land, the government would construct a house for them. 

He expressed confidence that the 347 beneficiaries of the initiative would each motivate about 20 other people to vote for TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas in the Huzurabad bypoll scheduled later this year. 
He told the mechanics that the TRS government had improved their self-respect by allotting them a special zone. On the occasion, families of the beneficiaries expressed their happiness.

