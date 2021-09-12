Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia bullish on BJP’s progress in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday that the TRS had failed to gain trust and love from the people of Telangana, which was the reason why BJP was making steady inroads into the people’s hearts.

Addressing media persons at the BJP’s party headquarters at Nampally, he said from winning just one seat in the 2018 elections to the Legislative Assembly, the party had made considerable gains in the Parliamentary elections, where it won 4 MP seats, which constituted 25 per cent of the seats.

He pointed out that in the GHMC elections, despite contesting in only 100 seats, the party had won 48, or nearly 50 percent of them, which which was also a considerable gain, and had followed it up by emerging victorious in the Dubbaka byelection.

Rubbishing allegations that Central Ministers visiting and praising the State government was adversely affecting the party cadre’s morale, he said such narrow-minded people needed to think beyond politics, as the ultimate goal was to work for the larger interests of the country by rising above politics.