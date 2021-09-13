100 Maoists in Telangana likely to surrender soon

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: If reports are to be believed, the banned Maoist party is likely to suffer yet another major blow as about 100 of its activists, including senior leaders, dalam members and militia members, have reportedly decided to give up arms and join the social mainstream. Sources told Express that they are likely to surrender before the police in the coming few days.

It may be recalled that as many as 52 of its militia members, including five women, had surrendered before the Cherla police last week. At least 150 Maoist activists have given up arms in the past few months. With these recent developments, the banned outfit is slowly losing its base in both Telangana and Chhattisgarh, which were its strongholds once.

When Express spoke to Kothagudem Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt, he said they have already received information from reliable sources that at least 100 more Maoists, including militia members, are gearing up to join the social mainstream. He says that these activists decided to quit the outfit as they were unable to bear the harassment of the party leadership.

It appears as if the cadre are also unsatisfied with the way the party leadership behaved to them after the outbreak of Covid, by not letting the infected activists get proper medical attention. Official sources told Express that a few Maoist workers, who surrendered recently, testified that their senior leaders turned a blind eye to those activists who contracted Covid.

They also alleged that several activists died as they didn’t receive treatment on time, due to the apathy of the party leadership. The police officials also said that the top guns are constantly harassing the local cadre and using them for illegal activities, against their will.

“Soon after joining the Maoist party, new activists realise that the outfit doesn’t have any policies or purposes. Then their only aim would be to leave the organisation as soon as possible. The party will soon become dysfunctional with no members and no new joinees,” the SP said.