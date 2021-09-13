STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After several Covid delays, NEET 2021 finally takes place

As per a poll, around 25 per cent of students studying at the institute found the exam easy while 64 per cent of them said it was moderate and 23 per cent said it was difficult.

NEET aspirants undergo thermal scanning before entering a exam centre in Karimnagar on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into Medical Education Courses was held at several centres in the State on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The exam was postponed several times in the past due to Covid-19 and was held on Sunday following all Covid-19 protocols. According to several NEET aspirants from the city, the overall exam was moderately difficult.

Level of the exam

As per a poll conducted by Spark Academy, around 25 per cent of students studying at the institute found the exam easy while 64 per cent of them said it was moderate and 23 per cent said it was difficult. An aspirant M Karthikeya, who appeared for the exam at Vanita Mahavidyalaya exam center, “While the Biology section was easy, Physics and Chemistry sections were tough.”  Another student said that while the Biology section had most questions from NCERT,  the Physics section had difficult questions from mechanics, electrostatics and modern physics.”

“Assertion and reasoning and match-the-following questions were increased this year, however, the level of difficulty has improved from last year,” said the director of Spark Academy, Yasasvi Santosh.As per the latest update on NEET PG- 2021 exam pattern, there will be a total of 200 multiple-choice questions, a departure from earlier pattern of 300 questions. The total marks will be 800 instead of 1000. The National Testing Agency (NTA) today conducted NEET-UG 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm. It was held in offline mode, in around 202 cities across the country.

