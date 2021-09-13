Devotees ignore Telangana HC diktat, immerse Ganesha idols in Hussainsagar lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens immersed Lord Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) with gay abandon in Hussainsagar on Sunday, despite High Court orders against the same, as there was no one to enforce the court’s directions.

In what was a festive atmosphere, thousands of devotees who arrived at the lake with idols continued to carry out nimajjans. Apart from devotees, mandap organisers with medium-sized idols made a beeline for the People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg Road and immersed idols using cranes which were installed at the site, while others gathered near the PVNR statue, NTR Marg Road and at Sanjeevaiah Park, and immersed the idols after conducting poojas.

The immersions, which started early in the morning, picked up pace as the day passed, while devotees continued to arrive in two and four-wheelers, and small trucks. On September 9, the Telangana High Court had banned immersion of Ganesha idols made of PoP in Hussainsagar and other water bodies in the city. But the orders did not have any impact on the devotees.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Acting Chief Justice of High Court MS Ramachandra Rao did not allow a House Motion on the court’s directions against immersion of PoP Ganesha idols in Hussainsagar.