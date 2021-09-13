STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Devotees ignore Telangana HC diktat, immerse Ganesha idols in Hussainsagar lake

On September 9, the Telangana High Court had banned the immersion of Ganesha idols made of PoP in Hussainsagar and other water bodies in the city. But the orders did not have any impact on devotees.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A devotee drops a Ganesha idol in Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad on Sunday.

A devotee drops a Ganesha idol in Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens immersed Lord Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) with gay abandon in Hussainsagar on Sunday, despite High Court orders against the same, as there was no one to enforce the court’s directions.

In what was a festive atmosphere, thousands of devotees who arrived at the lake with idols continued to carry out nimajjans. Apart from devotees, mandap organisers with medium-sized idols made a beeline for the People’s Plaza on PVNR Marg Road and immersed idols using cranes which were installed at the site, while others gathered near the PVNR statue, NTR Marg Road and at Sanjeevaiah Park, and immersed the idols after conducting poojas.

The immersions, which started early in the morning, picked up pace as the day passed, while devotees continued to arrive in two and four-wheelers, and small trucks. On September 9, the Telangana High Court had banned immersion of Ganesha idols made of PoP in Hussainsagar and other water bodies in the city. But the orders did not have any impact on the devotees.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Acting Chief Justice of High Court MS Ramachandra Rao did not allow a House Motion on the court’s directions against immersion of PoP Ganesha idols in Hussainsagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ganesh Chaturthi Vinayaka Chaturthi Ganesha idol immersion Telangana High Court Hussainsagar lake
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp