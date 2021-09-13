Ensure rape accused is brought to justice: Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday, September 12, 2021, asked the Home Minister and the DGP to ensure that the accused in rape and murder of the six-year-old girl in Singareni Colony is brought to justice as soon as possible.

In a tweet, Rama Rao said that he was anguished by the atrocity on her and wanted early prosecution. The accused in the case, Raju, allegedly committed the crime on Thursday night by taking her into a room in his house by enticing her with chocolates.