HC gives 6 weeks to Telangana govt to fill vacant public prosecutor posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana high court on Monday expressed its displeasure at the state government for its slow-paced recruitment process of 174 additional public prosecutors.

After going through the affidavit filed by the chairman of the Telangana state-level police recruitment board, the bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar has extended the timeline for completing the appointment process by six more weeks till 31 October 2021.

While hearing the interlocutory application by the home secretary, seeking an 18-month time to complete the entire process, the court observed that the lack of additional public prosecutors is hampering the disposal of cases in the criminal courts across the state.

Even as the GO for the direct recruitment of 174 additional public prosecutors was issued on 27 March this year, the agreement with JNTU to conduct the examination was finalised three and a half months later on 15 July. The court questioned the delay on the part of the state government in finalising the agreement. "Due to the vacant posts, only one additional public prosecutor is looking after the work of five courts," the bench said.