Launch special drive to vaccinate 3 lakh per day: Telangana CM to health officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, September 12, 2021, instructed the senior officials of Medical and Health Department to take up a special drive to vaccinate three lakh people per day. At a high-level review meeting on Covid-19 held at his official residence Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister said that since the production of vaccine for Coronavirus has increased in the country, there is a possibility of the State getting its required supply of vaccinations.

He said that though the virus is in control in the State, the special drive of the vaccination should be taken up so that people should not suffer in future due to the pandemic. The Medical and Health Department officials brought to the notice of the CM that though the government and private educational institutions have been opened, there is no increase in infections and there is also no possibility of Covid cases increasing.

The medical officials also said that there are 2.80 crore people above the age of 18 and are eligible for vaccination in the State. So far 1.42 crore were administered first dose of vaccination, 53 lakhs completed their second dose of vaccination. Around 1.38 crore people are yet to take their first dose of vaccination.

“During the special drive to vaccinate three lakh people per day, gram sarpanches, MPTCs, ward members, gram secretaries, MPPs, ZPTCs, and other public representatives should actively participate. The MPDOs, MPOs, DLOs, DPOs, ZP CEOs and other staff should coordinate, extend all the support to the Medical and Health Department and make the vaccination programme a success,” the CM said.

KCR: Construct medical colleges at the earliest

The Chief Minister said that special attention should be given to the construction of multi-specialty hospitals and medical colleges at the earliest. He added that two additional towers should be constructed at the NIMS, Hyderabad, which is offering unique services. He wanted government hospitals to maintain their cleanliness on par with corporate ones