New Telangana Congress panel to keep infighting at bay

The decision to set up a political affairs committee comes within days after the new TPCC functionaries met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By MD Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to end disputes within the TPCC, AICC president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday, September 12, 2021, approved the proposal for the constitution of a new ‘political affairs committee’. The committee comprises most senior leaders of the party, in addition to representatives from the AICC. Manickam Tagore, the AICC’s Telangana in-charge, will be the chairman of the committee and former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir will be its convenor.

The members include TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, former TPCC chiefs Ponnala Lakshmaiah and N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former Minister K Jana Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former MPs Renuka Choudhary and P Balram Naik, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLAs D Sridhar Babu, P Veeraiah, Seethakka and K Rajgopal Reddy.Besides them, TPCC working presidents, chairpersons of committees approved by the AICC and party secretaries will be part of this committee.

Prior to Revanth’s taking charge as the TPCC chief, meetings were primarily attended by the president, working presidents, CLP leader, AICC secretaries, and ex-officio members, comprising MLAs and MPs. The committees were then named ‘core committee’ or ‘coordination committee’. But now, even a former Minister of State at the Centre, like Renuka Choudhary and Balram Naik, have found a place in the committee.

The decision to set up a political affairs committee comes within days after the new TPCC functionaries met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. It is believed to bring an end to internal differences and the alleged ‘one man show’ of Revanth Reddy. Reportedly, the TPCC president has been taking unilateral decisions, not only on the Dalitha-Girijana Dandora meetings, but also on the selection of the Huzurabad bypoll candidate.

A few members of the TPCC, however, feel that some of the senior leaders, who consider themselves loyal to party, are yet to openly accept Revanth as the TPCC chief and the visit to Delhi was a result of the same.
It may be mentioned here that MLA Jagga Reddy had openly proposed to involve senior leaders in various deliberations of the party, in his letter submitted to Manickam Tagore and other AICC leaders, a few days ago.

