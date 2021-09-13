New collectorate building in Telangana's Nizamabad still flooded

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The heavy rains that lashed various parts of Telangana last week not only wreaked havoc in Nizamabad district, but have also left the district administration in a pickle, after the newly constructed integrated collectorate building was inundated by the floodwater. The officials are now going all out to pump the floodwater out.

Though the construction was completed a few months back, the authorities have not been able to organise the inaugural ceremony till now, due to the busy schedule of the Chief Minister. However, the officials are hopeful that the water will soon drain out, through the sewage lines, into the local tank situated right behind the collectorate complex.