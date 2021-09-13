STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief urges CM to commemorate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar also wanted  the stories of the Telangana liberation struggle to be included in the syllabus of government schools in the State.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting at Rangampet village in Medak district on the 16th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, on Sunday.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting at Rangampet village in Medak district on the 16th day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, September 12, 2021, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar requested him to observe and celebrate September 7 as the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’.

Explaining in detail the events in history, which led to the liberation of Telangana State, Sanjay Kumar made an appeal to the Chief Minister to use the funds being given by the Central government for the construction of a Telangana Liberation Memorial by the year 2022. He urged the State government to immediately identify land for the same.

The Karimnagar MP also demanded that the State government financially rescue and protect the families of freedom fighters who had laid their lives for the liberation of Telangana, in addition to felicitating those who participated in the movement against the Razakars on September 17, every year. Sanjay Kumar also wanted the stories of the Telangana liberation struggle to be included in the syllabus of government schools in the State.

