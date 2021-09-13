Telangana government to seek exemption from ban on Ganesh idol immersions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has decided to file a review petition in the High Court on Monday, September 13, 2021, seeking exemption from the ban imposed on immersion of PoP Ganesha idols in the city’s water bodies, for this year.

According to Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, the State government will take all precautions to avoid pollution of Hussainsagar lake. Immediately after the completion of immersions, the lake will be cleaned in about 48 hours. “It is not possible to create the required number of baby ponds to facilitate immersion of the PoP idols at this juncture,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Acting Chief Justice of High Court MS Ramachandra Rao did not allow a House Motion on the court’s directions against immersion of PoP Ganesha idols in Hussainsagar lake.

Devotees defiant

Meanwhile, several devotees flouted the High Court’s orders and immersed PoP idols in Hussainsagar lake on Sunday.“Like during previous years, we came to NTR Marg to immerse the idols in Hussainsagar lake to bid adieu to Lord Ganesha, and nothing can stop us from doing it,’’ said Pawan Kumar from Malakpet.

A woman devotee, Srilakshmi, from Mehdipatnam, carried a Ganesha idol along with pooja material in a bag to the PVNR statue and bid farewell to Ganesha by immersing the idol in the lake. Srikant Verma from Chilkalguda asked if idols were indeed responsible for lake pollution, what about the sewage and industrial waste that flowed into Hussainsagar.