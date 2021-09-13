Telangana HC dismisses GHMC plea seeking relaxations in PoP idol immersion diktat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Monday dismissed the lunch motion petition filed by GHMC commissioner seeking relaxations in court order regarding the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols in Hyderabad's Hussainsagar lake or any other water bodies.

The bench found fault in the affidavits filed by the GHMC chief and Hyderabad police commissioner for not disclosing all the facts.

Through its counter-affidavits, the GHMC commissioner informed the court that 25 mini ponds are created in and around Hyderabad and people are being encouraged to utilise these for immersion of idols. "Now you are saying that these baby ponds are too small. Immersion of big community idols is not at all possible in these ponds," the commissioner said to which the bench responded, "You invited the problem and you have to face it. If anyone is aggrieved by this order, they can approach the Supreme Court."