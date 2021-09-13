Telangana Minister releases 2nd edition of ‘Suravaram Telanganam’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing social historian Suravaram Pratapa Reddy as a reformer who had fought for equality and justice for the poor and the progress of the society nearly 88 years ago, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy released the second edition of the book titled ‘Suravaram Telanganam: Telangana society after Suravaram Hyderabad State 1903-1956’, along with Dasaradhi Awardee Professor E Siva Reddy and Principal Secretary of BC Welfare Department, B Venkatesam, at an event observing Telangana Language Day, at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday, September 12, 2021.