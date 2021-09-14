315 new covid cases in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana reported 315 cases of Covid-19 on Monday with 70,974 tests conducted. On the same day, 318 individuals reported recoveries, taking the active caseload to 5,253. The day also saw the death of two individuals in the State, taking the toll to 3,897. Meanwhile, the highest cases came in from GHMC limits with 75, followed by 29 in Karimnagar and 23 in Khammam districts.