Activist denies attempt to sensationalise alleged encounter for publicity

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Sajaya, an independent journalist and a member of Women and Transgenders’ organisations Joint Action Committee (JAC), deposed before the three - member Inquiry Commission investigating the death of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar in 2019, on Monday. She along with several other activists had written to the Telangana High Cout Chief Justice on December 6, 2019, after the four accused in the case were killed in an alleged encounter.

The High Court had then admitted their letter as public interest litigation (PIL). During her deposition, Sajaya was examined by the counsels for the Commission and also for the State and the counsels representing the police party involved in the incident. Responding to the counsel for the Commission, she said that from the press conference held by the then Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, she came to know that ten armed policemen were involved in the alleged encounter.

Further, since the rape and murder of the veterinarian and the encounter happened in the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, and Sajjanar had briefed the media about both incidents, she along with other members of the organisation, came to the conclusion that the operation happened under the leadership of Sajjanar. During the cross-examination by the State’s counsel on differences in her affidavits filed before the Commission in the months of July and August 2021, she said that since the first affidavit had mistakes, it was withdrawn and a fresh affidavit was filed.

When asked whether she was trying to sensationalise the ‘exchange of fire without having any personal knowledge about any events’, to gain mileage for their organisation, she denied that claim. She also stated the CCTVs at the High Court can be verified to check if she was present when a representation was made before the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on December 6, 2019, after the alleged encounter.