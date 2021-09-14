BJP forms committee for Huzurabad bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Monday announced an election management committee for Huzurabad Assembly byelections. There are over 20 sub-committees for handling the manifesto, charge sheet, media and so on, towards ensuring the party’s victory.

While former MP AP Jithender Reddy will be the chairman, State general secretary G Premender Reddy will be the coordinator and BJP district president G Krishna Reddy will be the convenor. Former MLA G Ramakrishna Reddy has been given responsibility of being chairman of manifesto committee. Chairman for other sub-committees include P Sugunakar Rao (charge sheet) and K Mruthyunjayam (media).

Other sub-committees will be headed by a pramukh, and they include election office & management, call center & information, legal matters & election commissions permissions, publicity material distribution, tours, accommodation, social media, public meetings, protocol and vehicles, talking points, video vans, etc.