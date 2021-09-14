Centre, Telangana should together improve agri exports: MoS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing the need to promote agriculture exports which could facilitate doubling of farmers income within a reasonable time frame, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that the Centre would work closely with the State government to propel India into a major exporter of agriculture products.

Union MoS for Agriculture and Farmers’

Welfare Shobha Karandlaje inspects the Centre of

Excellence (Vegetables and Flowers),

at Jeedimetla, Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking during a meeting with agriculture officials of the State and Central governments at BRKR Bhavan on Monday.

The Minster also emphasised the need to have a dedicated cell to monitor agriculture exports.