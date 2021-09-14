Dalit Bandhu funds to be released in phased manner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government will be releasing funds for implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme as a pilot project in four newly selected mandals in a phased manner. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao revealed this during a preparatory meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, on implementation of scheme on a pilot basis in these four mandals.

Besides Huzurabad Assembly segment and Valasamarri village, the other mandals selected for the implementation of the project are Chintakani, Thirumalagiri, Charakonda and Nizamsagar. Stating that the Dalit Bandhu scheme (DBS) was intended to put an end to the financial discrimination being faced by SCs for decades, the Chief Minister said that the scheme would be implemented as a pilot project in all four directions of the State.

MLAs belonging to the four Assembly segments, including Congress Legislator from Madhira Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka attended the meeting. While funds for the implementation of the scheme in Huzurabad and Vasalamarri have already been released, the government will be releasing the required funds for the other four mandals in a phased manner, in the next two to three weeks.

"Dalit Bandhu is an innovative idea which has never been thought of in the country. It's not a routine affair. All officers should work for the success of this scheme like dedicated workers," the CM said. While expressing the opinion that "parental approach" was needed for the development of SCs, the Chief Minister also wanted the educated youth from the SC communities to take the responsibility and ensure that the SCs become financially strong by utilising the scheme. The Chief Minister also said that the government would implement reservation for SCs in granting licences, gas dealerships, mining leases, civil contracts, outsourcing contracts, wine shops and others.

CM TO VISIT YADARI

The Chief Minister is likely to visit Yadadri temple on Tuesday. The renovated temple is expected to be opened in October or November