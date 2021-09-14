Efforts on to save KLIS pumps from submersion

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Irrigation Department officials have initiated efforts to ascertain as to how the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) Package-20 pumphouse at Sarangapur near Nizamabad town submerged recently. They are also devising a plan to ensure that similar incidents don't happen in the future.

Due to heavy rains and inflows into the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), the backwaters had reached areas more than 300 km away. Around the same time, Manjeera and Pasupu Vagu also received heavy inflows. As a result, the Godavari water entered the tunnel and surgepool, and later the pumphouse. This led to the submersion of the two pumps.

Now the officials are examining the designs and planning to increase the head regulatory height. They are also trying to drain the water out. Speaking to Express, Nizamabad district Chief Engineer (CE) R Madhusudhan said that all the required works will be completed in one month. "The strategies can be implemented only after the SRSP backwater recedes," he added.