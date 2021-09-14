Nizamabad sugarcane ryots see light at the end of tunnel

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the farmers not to go in for paddy in future as parboiled rice mills in the State are facing the prospect of closure, sugarcane ryots in Nizamabad are hopeful that they are likely to get the much-awaited government help. They opine that the Chief Minister’s advice to cultivate crops such as pigeonpea, groundnut, castor, sunflower, sesame, mustard and vegetables, is likely to help revive defunct sugar factories in the district.

Though Nizamabad has always been famous for its sugarcane wealth, the two historic factories associated with it were shut down, due to various reasons, several years back. Albeit the employees and unions trying their best to revive these factories — Nizam Sugar Factory aka Nizam Deccan Sugars Limited (NDSL) in Bodhan town and Nizamabad Co-operative Sugar Factory (NCSF) at Sarangapur — the authorities have not been able to make them functional till date.

As a result, the ryots are forced to approach the two private factories in Kamareddy district for their requirements. At the same time, a few other farmers in Bodhan Assembly constituency are forced to take their produce to factories in Maharashtra for processing it. While the NDSL issue is still pending before the NCLT, that of NCSF is pending before the government.

Though people of all walks of life, including politicians, have been requesting the authorities concerned to take steps to revive the two factories, the government has not managed to get the job done till now. Politicos say that though the government has been advising ryots not to go in for paddy, it is not recommending feasible alternatives. “It wants us to increase the cultivation of oil palm seeds. However, this won’t be possible in all areas. In such a case, the best thing the government can do is to revive the two sugar factories” farmers point out. B Ravi, a political activist and ryot belonging to Mandarna village in Bodhan, asked as to why the government was not promoting the cultivation of sugarcane.