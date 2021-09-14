STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Revanth warns partymen that TRS may try to derail Gajwel meet

The TPCC on Monday, during its extended executive meeting in Indira Bhavan, resolved to hold the concluding public meeting at Gajwel.

Published: 14th September 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy cautioned the partymen not to fall prey to tactics of the ruling TRS, which may try to derail the Dalita Girijana Dandora public meeting in Gajwel. Recalling earlier incidents, he cautioned them to avoid creating issues over passes.

The TPCC on Monday, during its extended executive meeting in Indira Bhavan, resolved to hold the concluding public meeting at Gajwel. The meeting was chaired by Revanth Reddy and attended by campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki, election management committee chairman C Damodar Rajanarasimha, working presidents J Geetha Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLAs D Sridhar Babu and P Veeraiah and former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao.

Revanth backed the campaign of senior leader Hanumantha Rao with regard to installation of BR Ambedkar’s statue. “KCR promised to install a 125-foot statue of Ambedkar. Rather than fulfilling his promise, the statue installed by Hanumantha Rao was shifted to jail. We shall pass a resolution to fight till the statue gets its rightful place,” he said. Earlier during the day, some top leaders from Kalvakurthy constituency joined the party, along with scores of followers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revanth Congress TRS Telangana Dalita Girijana Dandora
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp