STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana choosing to ignore pollution of Hussainsagar lake: High Court

Further, he urged the court to permit the government to go ahead with the immersion this year as all arrangements were in place for the same.

Published: 14th September 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A man immersing a Ganesha idol in Hussainsagar lake in the city

A man immersing a Ganesha idol in Hussainsagar lake in Hyderabad. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A High Court bench hearing the Telangana government’s review petition against the orders banning the immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar referred to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines issued in May 2020, which had spoken about the ban on PoP and synthetic colours, and said that the State had failed to implement the same. The bench recalled that the then Chief Justice of the High Court had also passed similar orders against idol immersion.

“The State has been sleeping on this issue since 2001. Now, we are in 2021, and even then the Telangana government does not want to wake up. Noise and water pollution are prevalent and now there’s pandemic too. Despite that, the State is seeking the High Court’s permission to pollute the air and water,” observed Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao. Special GP Harender Prasad, meanwhile, pleaded before the court to permit the immersion of Ganesh idols on the bund side of the Hussainsagar, stating that the water there was deeper and bigger Ganesh idols made of PoP could only be immersed there.

Further, he urged the court to permit the government to go ahead with the immersion this year as all arrangements were in place for the same. “There are religious sentiments attached to the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar,” he added. After hearing the contentions of the Special GP, the Acting CJ remarked, “The State has spent crores of rupees in beautifying the Tank Bund.

Vintage lamps and railings have been installed and new tiles have been laid with the tax payers’ money. Permitting the immersion will result in damage. On one hand, the government spends tax payers’ money for beautification works, and on the other hand, it spends more money for restoration.”

PoP idols can only be immersed in H’sagar

Special GP Harender Prasad, pleaded before the court to permit the immersion of Ganesh idols on the bund side of the Hussainsagar, stating that the water there was deeper and bigger Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris could only be immersed there

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Hussainsagar lake Pollution high court
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp