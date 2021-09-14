Telangana choosing to ignore pollution of Hussainsagar lake: High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A High Court bench hearing the Telangana government’s review petition against the orders banning the immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar referred to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) guidelines issued in May 2020, which had spoken about the ban on PoP and synthetic colours, and said that the State had failed to implement the same. The bench recalled that the then Chief Justice of the High Court had also passed similar orders against idol immersion.

“The State has been sleeping on this issue since 2001. Now, we are in 2021, and even then the Telangana government does not want to wake up. Noise and water pollution are prevalent and now there’s pandemic too. Despite that, the State is seeking the High Court’s permission to pollute the air and water,” observed Acting Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao. Special GP Harender Prasad, meanwhile, pleaded before the court to permit the immersion of Ganesh idols on the bund side of the Hussainsagar, stating that the water there was deeper and bigger Ganesh idols made of PoP could only be immersed there.

Further, he urged the court to permit the government to go ahead with the immersion this year as all arrangements were in place for the same. “There are religious sentiments attached to the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar,” he added. After hearing the contentions of the Special GP, the Acting CJ remarked, “The State has spent crores of rupees in beautifying the Tank Bund.

Vintage lamps and railings have been installed and new tiles have been laid with the tax payers’ money. Permitting the immersion will result in damage. On one hand, the government spends tax payers’ money for beautification works, and on the other hand, it spends more money for restoration.”

PoP idols can only be immersed in H’sagar

Special GP Harender Prasad, pleaded before the court to permit the immersion of Ganesh idols on the bund side of the Hussainsagar, stating that the water there was deeper and bigger Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris could only be immersed there