Telangana govt to begin vaccine drive for 1.34 crore citizens soon: DPH 

The remaining individuals need to take the vaccine, especially those living in the non-urban pockets.

Health workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries at a special vaccination camp targeting 1 lakh doses in a single day, in Bikaner

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivas Rao urged citizens, especially those living in non-urban districts, to take the vaccine over the next four weeks when the State would kickstart an intensive drive to vaccinate 1.34 crore individuals who are yet to take the first dose. He was addressing the media in Hyderabad on Monday.

“We currently have 2.8 crore eligible adult population of which 51 per cent are vaccinated with at least one dose. The remaining individuals need to take the vaccine, especially those living in the non-urban pockets. An intensive drive will soon be initiated to vaccinate these people,” the DPH added.

He also stated that to deal with any eventuality, the State government had readied 21,000 beds with oxygen facility. Another  6,000 beds are being equipped with O2 supply. “Telangana saw its peak in May and June when 5,500 metric tonnes of oxygen was needed per day. At that time, we were importing 4,200 MT from other States. After CM K Chandrasekhar Rao gave directions to make the State self-sufficient, the capacity has been increased to 2,500 MT,” Dr Rao added.

