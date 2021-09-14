Telangana sees moderate to heavy rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Under the influence of deep depression over north-central Odisha, different parts of the State received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday.

Districts like Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Mahabubnagar witnessed rainfall. Till 7 pm, Kagaznagar in Asifabad recorded the highest rainfall of 79.3 mm, followed by Tupran in Medak (62.3 mm) and Varni in Nizamabad (46.5 mm). In Hyderabad, there was light rainfall in several pockets of the city.

The forecast suggests that light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at many places with heavy rain at isolated places upto Tuesday, thereafter, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers are expected at a few places for the next two days.