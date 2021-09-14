Telangana: Woman nails fiance's lie, fight breaks out

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM : An engagement venue at Vallapuram village of Wyra mandal turned into a battle field, on Monday, after those belonging to the bride's side and the groom's side clashed when the former came to know that the latter lied to them about the groom's educational qualification.

According to sources, one person suffered injuries during the altercation that happened at the bride's house and in front of the local police station. While the engagement function was going on at the bride's residence, they came to know that Iqbal, the groom belonging to Earlapudi village in Raghunadhapalem mandal, lied about his education qualification.

On learning about this, the bride questioned his honesty, after which an argument broke out between the two groups. The scene escalated quickly and ended in an altercation. The two groups also clashed at the local police station where they went to lodge a plaint. However, cops dispersed them.