TPCC chief Revanth Reddy dares BJP leaders to ask Amit Shah to visit Saidabad girl’s kin

Revanth dared the State BJP leaders to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter’s upcoming visit on September 17.

Published: 14th September 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy speaking to media at his residence in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy visited the parents of a six-year old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by a neighbour at Singareni colony in Saidabad, and demanded a harsh punishment to the culprit. While offering financial help to the family, he wondered as to why none of the Ministers had visited the victim’s family to console them. 

Speaking to mediapersons, Revanth said for this incident, there had not been a response like the one for ‘Disha’s case.’ He said increasing revenue through sale of liquor had become the government’s priority, while completely ignoring the impact of its consumption. He blamed such incidents on increased addiction to drugs, ganja and alcohol amongst youth. “The revenue to State from alcohol has gone up from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 36,000 crore. Most of those above 12 years of age are becoming addicts. There is an ongoing campaign dubbing KTR and KCR as drug and liquor brand ambassadors respectively,” he said.

Revanth dared the State BJP leaders to take up the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the latter’s upcoming visit on September 17. “Can BJP leaders make him visit the victim’s family? We shall seek his appointment during his visit to highlight the issue. In case it is rejected, we will presume that both KCR and Amit Shah are the same,” he said.

TSCPCR takes suo moto action
The Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) on Monday took suo moto cognisance in the case. The Commission has issued a notice to the District Collector, with a copy to the DGP and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad to inquire into the matter and to take the necessary action. 

