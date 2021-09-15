Age discrepancy in documents raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State counsel cross-examined Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu’s wife on the age difference in Chennakeshavulu’s Aadhaar card and other official documents. She said the age of Chennakeshavulu in Aadhaar card is inflated. However, when asked if she had deliberately not filed the document before the Commission as the age on the Aadhaar card is different to her claims of Chennakeshavulu being a minor, she refuted the accusation.

The counsel also questioned her age difference in her Aadhaar card and her medical records. She admitted that her age in the hospital records at the time of her delivery in March 2020 was 20. She also admitted that she had obtained her Aadhaar card twice, once in her childhood and the other one after her husband’s death.

Earlier, while responding to the counsel for the Commission about her age as 17 years in her Aadhaar card and 19 years in her affidavit, she stated, “I said excess age since I apprehended that it may be a case (issue) on ground that I married during my minority (as a minor). I have stated that same age (19 years) to my advocate.”