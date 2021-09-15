Bank agrees to take coins from Vemulawada temple

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Finally, the authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada have managed to persuade bankers to accept coins which the temple receives as offerings from visiting devotees.It has come as a major relief for the temple as they were unable to decide what to do with the coins piling up in the temple. For the last one year, temple authorities were struggling due to the hundis overflowing with coins. Counting of the money in the hundis was carried out on Tuesday at the temple premises.

According to Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) of accounts Pratapa Naveen Kumar, upon the temple authorities’ request, Union Bank Of India came forward to accept the coins. Nearly 400 people including temple staff and volunteers counted the money in the hundis. A total of 185 grams of gold, 13.5 kg of silver, Rs 1.31 crore in notes and Rs 15.20 lakh in coins were counted in the hundis.

Security personnel and CCTV cameras were set up at the counting hall to avoid any misappropriation. The authorities’ plan to acquire new hundis was been put off now.Naveen Kumar told Express that during the upcoming Sammakkala Punnamma, they were expecting large crowds of visitors. As part of an age-old tradition, before going to Sammakka and Saralamma jatara in Medaram of Warangal district, devotees across the State visit Vemulawada temple.