Cops intensify search for rape accused  

On Tuesday too, a high-level meeting was held with senior police officers and other officials involved in the manhunt for the accused. 

Published: 15th September 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN footage from a CCTV camera, Palakonda Raju, accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl at Singareni Colony here recently, and his friend were seen walking together for some distance. The evidence, however, was a dead-end and could not lead the cops to the absconding accused. 

Further, efforts of several multi-disciplinary teams from different wings of the city police (over 100), rigorously combing the entire city and several other locations in the State, where the accused is suspected to be moving, also did not yield any result.  On Tuesday too, a high-level meeting was held with senior police officers and other officials involved in the manhunt for the accused. 

The city police has also released the descriptive particulars of the accused. He is about 30 years old and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He has long hair which he ties with a rubber band and was last seen wearing a cap and red scarf around his neck. He also has tattoos on his hands which say “Mounika”. He sports a beard on his chin and was wearing a pair of formal trousers and a shirt. 

