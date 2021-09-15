HC reopens Puppalaguda lands case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of High Court permitted reopening of cases related to about 18 acres of prime land at Puppalaguda near HiTec City, Rangareddy district and heard the interlocutory applications filed by Ramchander Singh and others, claiming to be legal heirs and also their ancestors being pre-partition tenants in respect of the said lands and their claims have been considered by the authorities.

Earlier, similar writ petitions were rejected in view of the orders passed by a division bench of the High Court. Now the writ petitions are restored to the file of the High Court.The petitioners filed interlocutory application with a plea to stay the auction notification, issued by the TSIIC on August 30, 2021. The writ petitions have come up for hearing on Tuesday. After hearing the matters, the division bench was considering the grant of interim orders to put the auction on hold for a limited period and suggestion was put forth to the State.

On the contrary, the Advocate General argued the matters at length on merits of the said IA, which was filed seeking interim orders indicating paucity of time to hear the matters on merits. The division bench while deferring the hearing to September 16, sought to know if the State is agreeable for deferring the auction for a short period at least till Dasara vacation.