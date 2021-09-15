STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Headmaster furnishes admission records of duo

They took pictures of the admission register on their mobile phones.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Narsimhulu, Secondary Grade Teacher and incharge headmaster, MPP school, at Gudigandla village in Narayanpet district, deposed before the Commission and produced school admission records of the accused Jollu Shiva Kumar and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

Responding to queries from the counsel for the Commission, Narsimhulu, quoting the school admission register, said that Shiva was admitted to the school on August 2, 2008, in Class 2 and his date of birth was August 15, 2002, while Chennakeshavulu got admitted to the school on July 4, 2014, in Class VI and his date of birth was April 10, 2004, making them 17 and 15, respectively, at the time of their death on December 6, 2019.

He also stated that around three or four days after the rape and murder of the veterinarian, he received a phone call from the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) one night informing him that the police would come and that he has to show them the school records. “I went to the school and showed them records of both students. They took pictures of the admission register on their mobile phones. When I asked about their identity, one of them said he was a sub-inspector at Shamshabad police station”

During the cross-examination by the State’s counsel asking if he can identify the handwriting he referred to in the admission register, with regard to admission details of the accused, Narsimhulu stated that the entry relating to Chennakeshavulu was in his handwriting.

Further, responding to queries from the Commission, he stated that they ask for the birth certificate if the birth takes place in a hospital, otherwise, they take the date of birth as per the declaration given by the parents and such facts are noted in the remarks column in the admission register.

Accused were minors at time of death as per records

Responding to queries from the counsel for the Inquiry Commission, Narsimhulu, quoting the school admission register, said that the accused Shiva was admitted to the school on August 2, 2008, in Class 2 and his date of birth was August 15, 2002, while another accused Chennakeshavulu got admitted to the school on July 4, 2014, in Class VI and his date of birth was April 10, 2004, making them 17 and 15, respectively, at the time of their death on December 6, 2019

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp