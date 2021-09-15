Headmaster furnishes admission records of duo

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Narsimhulu, Secondary Grade Teacher and incharge headmaster, MPP school, at Gudigandla village in Narayanpet district, deposed before the Commission and produced school admission records of the accused Jollu Shiva Kumar and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu.

Responding to queries from the counsel for the Commission, Narsimhulu, quoting the school admission register, said that Shiva was admitted to the school on August 2, 2008, in Class 2 and his date of birth was August 15, 2002, while Chennakeshavulu got admitted to the school on July 4, 2014, in Class VI and his date of birth was April 10, 2004, making them 17 and 15, respectively, at the time of their death on December 6, 2019.

He also stated that around three or four days after the rape and murder of the veterinarian, he received a phone call from the Mandal Education Officer (MEO) one night informing him that the police would come and that he has to show them the school records. “I went to the school and showed them records of both students. They took pictures of the admission register on their mobile phones. When I asked about their identity, one of them said he was a sub-inspector at Shamshabad police station”

During the cross-examination by the State’s counsel asking if he can identify the handwriting he referred to in the admission register, with regard to admission details of the accused, Narsimhulu stated that the entry relating to Chennakeshavulu was in his handwriting.

Further, responding to queries from the Commission, he stated that they ask for the birth certificate if the birth takes place in a hospital, otherwise, they take the date of birth as per the declaration given by the parents and such facts are noted in the remarks column in the admission register.

