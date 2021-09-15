KCR's remarks on paddy cultivation led to five suicides: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

MEDAK: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's remarks that cultivating paddy would be suicidal for farmers. He said as many as five farmers had committed suicide after Rao had made the remarks.

Speaking at a public meeting at Ramdas Chowrasta in Medak on Tuesday, Sanjay said that the CM had panicked by seeing the people's response to the padayatra and was suspending certain officers as he could not bear intelligence reports which stated that the BJP was likely to come to power in 2023 in the State.

He said while the Central government had launched fasal bheema yojna to cover farmers' losses due to natural calamities, Rao had not implementing such a scheme properly in the State. Sanjay criticised the TRS government for allegedly not constructing a single house though the Centre had sanctioned three lakh houses.