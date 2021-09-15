Revanth condemns ex-MLA’s house arrest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Strongly condemning the house arrest of former MLA and AICC secretary Sampath Kumar in Alampur during MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit on Tuesday, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy questioned the way Opposition leaders were being placed under house arrest like an authoritarian regime.

In a media statement, he said that as a former MLA Sampath has every right to bring to Minister’s notice the public grievances. “It looks like KTR does not want to face people and their questions? Nowhere in the country people were being suppressed like this. KCR’s family is behaving like a royalty. Telangana’s people historically have turned against rulers who indulge in excesses,” he warned.