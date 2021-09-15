Sand businessman murder: Karimnagar police detain two more

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Jammikunta police have taken into custody two more persons, including a woman, in connection with the murder of sand businessman Sirisetty Santhosh. The police have not announced their arrest officially.

A total of four persons are now in police custody in connection with the murder case.The police are investigating the motive behind the brutal murder. Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana is reportedly keen on solving the case as early as possible.

About six teams are working on the case, sources said. The police is especially focusing on finding the reasons for non-locals frequenting the area. In view of sand businesses having turned very profitable, it is learnt that the businessmen involved in it resorted to illegal activities.

However, all transportation of sand has been stopped after Santhosh's murder. Regular sand transporters and businessmen are currently maintaining a low profile. Meanwhile, Vilasagar, Santhosh's native village, is still reeling under the heinous crime.