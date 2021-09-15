Telangana Cabinet to meet on Thursday to set Assembly session date

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet will meet on September 16 to discuss and finalise the commencement date of the monsoon session of the State Legislature. As per rules, the State Legislature should meet once in six months.

The six-month period since Telangana's Budget session will come to an end by September 25. Sources say that the monsoon session may be held on or after September 22.

Dalit Bandhu on agenda

The Cabinet meeting, which will be chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, will also discuss other matters, including the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The Cabinet may approve the pilot project in the four newly selected mandals of the State, namely Chintakani, Tirumalgiri, Charagonda and Nizamsagar.

Additionally, the Cabinet is expected to discuss paddy procurement, the change in the Food Corporation of India (FCI) policy, filling up of 50,000 vacancies in various government departments, among others. The Chief Minister may also make a statement in the Assembly on Dalit Bandhu.