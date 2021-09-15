Telangana to promote eco-tourism in national parks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forest Department is planning to improve the services across all major national parks, with special focus on attracting the IT employees who are travelling within the State for nature tourism.This was stated during Special Chief Secretary, Forests, Santhi Kumari’s visit to the Mrugavani National Park and Shameerpet Deer Park along with G Chandrashekar Reddy IFS, TSFDC MD and other officials on Tuesday. “The focus needs to be on increasing the revenue of the national parks for their own sustenance. This can be done by adding more eco-friendly facilities to enhance the footfalls,” noted Shanti Kumari.

She also stressed on the need to focus on the IT professionals, students and others interested in such nature centric activities.The Forest Department is working on various innovative services like bamboo plantations, works on check dams, percolation tank and nursery in Chilkur. The senior officials also stressed on the need to identify and develop reserve forest areas around ORR in order to improve tourism and increase revenues.