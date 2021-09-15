Two tribals electrocuted in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two tribal persons were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with live electric wires set up at a farm to deter wild animals at Madharam-Pusugudem forest area in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Kuram Durga Rao, 26, and Payam John Babu, 30, both residents of Mogaralaguppa village. Both of them, along with some others, went to the forest to collect firewood, where they came in contact with a live electric wire which was set up for killing wild animals.

Kuram Durga Rao died on the spot while Payam John Babu died while he was being shifted to a hospital in an auto rickshaw. Rao is survived by his wife and two children. Babu was engaged to a woman and was about to marry her soon.

10-yr-old also succumbs in Tekulapalli

In another tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy died after touching a live electric wire at a Ganesha mandapam in Tekulapalli mandal headquarters of Kothagudem district on Tuesday. Bhukya Mahender, the victim, of CC road colony, was playing with his friends near the mandapam. When he hid under a table as part of their play, he came in contact with the wire, was electrocuted and died on the spot.