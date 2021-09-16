STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 per cent of cybercrimes nationally occur in Telangana: Report

Among cybercrimes in metropolitan cities, Hyderabad stands second to Bengaluru.

Published: 16th September 2021 09:01 AM

Representational image of cyber crime.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana contributed to over 10 per cent of cybercrimes reported across the country during 2020, stated the Crime in India-2020 report released by the NCRB.In the meantime, the State witnessed double the number of cybercrimes in 2020, when compared to the figures of 2019. While Telangana recorded 2,691 cases in 2019, the number of cybercrimes jumped to 5,024 in 2020, at a rate of 13.4 cases per lakh population.

Telangana currently stands fourth in the number of cybercrimes reported, just behind Uttar Pradesh (11,097), Karnataka (10,741) and Maharashtra (5,496). During this period, Karnataka witnessed crimes at the rate of 16.2 cases per lakh. Among all the cases recorded, 192 pertained to computer-related offences, 135 to publication or transmission of obscene and sexually explicit content in electronic form, 100 to cyberstalking, bullying of women and children and 3,316 to cyber frauds, which include various types of frauds happening through digital medium. 

The motives behind cybercrimes were also categorised in the report. While 4,436 cases of fraud were reported, 118 of extortion, 96 of personal revenge, 85 of sexual exploitation and eight of political motives were also recorded. 

Hyderabad stands second
Hyderabad also saw an increase by almost 100 per cent in cybercrimes, with 1,379 cases reported in 2019 to 2,553 in 2020. Among cybercrimes in metropolitan cities, Hyderabad stands second to Bengaluru 
(8,892 cases).

