BJP to pay tributes to tribal leader Ramji Gond on September 17 in Telangana's Nizam 

Since the tree was removed for road widening, there has been a growing demand for construction of a memorial to Ramji and his followers. 

Published: 16th September 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Representatational image of BJP flags. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The BJP will pay tribute to tribal ruler and freedom fighter Ramji Gond during a public meeting to be organised, marking the Liberation Day, on September 17 in Nirmal town. Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be addressing the meeting, will visit the martyrs statue and pay tributes to Ramji Gond and 1,000 of his followers who were hanged en mass from a banyan tree, popular known as ‘Veyyivurula Marri’, by Nizams.

Since the tree was removed for road widening, there has been a growing demand for construction of a memorial to Ramji and his followers. Ramji and his men fought against the British and Nizams in the 18th century.

Expressing happiness over the fact that Ramji Gond was finally receiving recognition, Adivasi Sena district president K Daulath Rao said that the tribal leader will one day be celebrated just like how Telugus hail Komaram Bheem. “Liberation Day will help us pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Ramji Gond,” he said and wondered as to why Telangana was not observing September 17 as Liberation Day.

