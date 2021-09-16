Petition against Telangana HC ban on idol immersion to be placed before Apex Court bench on September 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court’s orders which imposed a ban on the immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in Hussainsagar lake, is expected to be placed before an appropriate bench on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

A three-judge bench of the SC comprising Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana, Justices Surya Kanth and Hima Kohli, on Wednesday gave directions to this effect to the Apex Court’s registry. The GHMC moved the Apex Court after a division bench of the Telangana High Court dismissed a lunch motion petition seeking a review of its order on September 9 that no PoP idols of Lord Ganesh should be immersed in Hussainsagar or any other lake in Hyderabad.

The bench gave the instructions to the registry for placing the petition before a bench after Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General for India, mentioned the matter before the SC full bench and pleaded that the case may be heard as early as possible because of its urgency.