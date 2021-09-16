STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saidabad rape: Telangana Home Minister holds review, accused still at large

Meanwhile, the accused, Palakonda Raju, who has been on the run for close to a week, has hoodwinked the cops, by beating their surveillance mechanism.

Stop Rape

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, held a high level meeting with DGP M Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other senior officials on Wednesday to review the progress in the Saidabad case. Palakonda Raju, the accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Singareni Colony in Saidabad, has continued to evade arrest by the Telangana police.  

The Home Minister apprised officials that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had issued instructions to expedite measures to trace and arrest the accused, ensure a speedy court trial and punishment on the lines of the case of a newborn girl’s rape and murder in Warangal, where the accused was awarded death penalty.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali in the meeting with senior police officials

Mahmood Ali also instructed police to investigate the case from all angles, deploy special search teams and also give wide publicity about the accused. He said the CM was extremely disturbed by the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Rao had assured the family of all help and support from the State government. 

Meanwhile, Raju who has been on the run for close to a week, has hoodwinked the cops, by beating their surveillance mechanism. Police are also brainstorming as to how Raju managed to avoid hundreds of CCTV cameras from capturing his movements. It was learnt that after the offence, he went to LB Nagar and then to Uppal, where his last movement was caught on the night of September 17. 

While police have been relying on technical aspects like mobile phone and CC cameras and cracked several sensational cases, avoiding the same by not using a mobile phone, not contacting any of his family members and not getting caught in CC cameras, Raju is giving them sleepless nights.

