School headmaster in Telangana's Narayanpet grilled on changes in admission register

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Narsimhulu, in-charge headmaster of MPP School, at Gudigandla village in Narayanpet district while deposing before the commission on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, denied that his affidavit and evidence before the commission was not correct, in view of several alterations in the school admission register. During the second day of cross-examination by the State counsels, he was grilled on corrections and over-writings made in the school records, submitted before the commission.

Answering the State counsel, Narsimhulu stated that he didn’t know he should have mentioned in his affidavit about the visit of police to the school after the rape and murder of the veterinarian, to verify records.When asked about different ink used for making entries in the register, related to the record of one of the accused persons, he said they were all in the same ink.

Further, Narsimhulu stated that he did not produce the papers brought by one of the accused Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, which is mentioned in the admission register, pertaining to his earlier education. These were available in the school and the admission entry was made based on records produced by Chennakesavulu at the time of admission.

Alterations made by predecessors?

Responding to one of the counsel for the police party involved in the ‘encounter’, on the corrections made in the admission registered, he said that he had noticed corrections in the register. Narsimhulu then asked his predecessor about the same. The latter had informed him that the corrections were made by his predecessors.

Aadhaar Card DOB

He also stated that while issuing a bonafide certificate of Jollu Shiva Kumar, one of the accused in the case, he had verified the Aadhaar Card and issued the certificate. However, he had referred to the Aadhaar number on the Aadhaar card and entered the same in the bonafide certificate, but did not verify if the date of birth on the Aadhaar Card matched with that of the date of birth in the school admission register.

When asked if the date of birth of Jollu Shiva Kumar in the Aadhaar Card was different from the date of birth mentioned in the bonafide certificate, Narsimhulu said that only year of birth was mentioned in the Aadhaar Card. His cross examination will continue on Thursday too.