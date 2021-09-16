STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

School headmaster in Telangana's Narayanpet grilled on changes in admission register

During the second day of cross-examination by the State counsels, he was grilled on corrections and over-writings made in the school records, submitted before the commission.

Published: 16th September 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of school students.

Representational image of school students. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Narsimhulu, in-charge headmaster of MPP School, at Gudigandla village in Narayanpet district while deposing before the commission on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, denied that his affidavit and evidence before the commission was not correct, in view of several alterations in the school admission register. During the second day of cross-examination by the State counsels, he was grilled on corrections and over-writings made in the school records, submitted before the commission.

Answering the State counsel, Narsimhulu stated that he didn’t know he should have mentioned in his affidavit about the visit of police to the school after the rape and murder of the veterinarian, to verify records.When asked about different ink used for making entries in the register, related to the record of one of the accused persons, he said they were all in the same ink.

Further, Narsimhulu stated that he did not produce the papers brought by one of the accused Chintakunta Chennakesavulu, which is mentioned in the admission register, pertaining to his earlier education. These were available in the school and the admission entry was made based on records produced by Chennakesavulu at the time of admission.

Alterations made by predecessors?

Responding to one of the counsel for the police party involved in the ‘encounter’, on the corrections made in the admission registered, he said that he had noticed corrections in the register. Narsimhulu then asked his predecessor about the same. The latter had informed him that the corrections were made by his predecessors.

Aadhaar Card DOB

He also stated that while issuing a bonafide certificate of Jollu Shiva Kumar, one of the accused in the case, he had verified the Aadhaar Card and issued the certificate. However, he had referred to the Aadhaar number on the Aadhaar card and entered the same in the bonafide certificate, but did not verify if the date of birth on the Aadhaar Card matched with that of the date of birth in the school admission register.

When asked if the date of birth of Jollu Shiva Kumar in the Aadhaar Card was different from the date of birth mentioned in the bonafide certificate, Narsimhulu said that only year of birth was mentioned in the Aadhaar Card. His cross examination will continue on Thursday too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MPP School Narayanpet Gudigandla village MPP School headmaster Headmaster Telangana questioning interrogation
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp