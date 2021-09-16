Telangana High Court relief for Hyderabad Cricket Association vice president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana cancelled the suspension of Hyderabad Cricket Association Vice-President K John Manoj, who was disqualified along with five other officials for fraudulent activities, on the orders of the Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd Supreme Court Judge). The verdict by Justice Verma was challenged by John Manoj in the High Court.

The plea was heard by Justice T Amarnath Goud who suspended the Ombudsman’s orders.The Judge stated that the Ombudsman’s orders were unsustainable, and the appointment of Ombudsman is sub-judice as it was a unilateral decision made by the HCA president.