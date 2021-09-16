Telangana MLA faces heat from villager over government's Dalit Bandhu scheme

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday when a villager questioned him over implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The incident occurred when the ruling party’s legislator went to Chekkapalli village in Vemulawada Rural mandal to lay the foundation stone for a godown, sanctioned under NABARD with Rs 30 lakh funds.

During the programme, a local resident Raju asked the MLA whether Dalit Bandhu will be the implemented in Vemulawada segment soon as it is being done in poll-bound Huzurabad. Taken aback by the query, the MLA tried to wriggle out of the situation by stating that people would know as and when the scheme will be implemented in Vemulawada. Not satisfied with the reply, the villager got into an argument with the MLA. The TRS leaders later blamed the villager for ‘creating a ruckus’ suspecting him to be a Congress supporter.