Telangana trial courts finally dispose of 122 cases pending for over 10 years

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The trial courts in Telangana disposed of over 40,000 cases in 2020, of which 122 cases were registered more than 10 years back. Over 29 per cent of the cases that were disposed of during this period, are at least three-years-old, according to the Crime in India-2020 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The courts disposed of a total of 12,044 cases, reported under different categories, which are up to three-years-old.

2,395 cases which were recorded less than a month back, 4,506 cases which were three-months-old, 5,036 cases which were up to six-months-old, 8,356 cases which were reported one year back, 5,834 cases which were up to five-years-old and 1,866 cases which were 10-years-old were disposed of by different trial courts during this period.

The District and Sessions Courts, dealing with grave offences such as murder and rape, disposed of 531 cases, which included seven cases that were about three-months-old, 29 cases which were over three-months-old, 56 cases recorded a year back, 226 cases reported three years back, 134 cases that were five-years-old and 77 cases reported 10 years back. Two cases were more than 10-years-old.

The Additional Sessions Courts trying cases that included murder and rape among other grave cases disposed of 560 cases. The fast track courts set up for the trial of several grave cases also disposed of 116 cases during this period, which included two cases that were pending for more than 10 years, 20 cases pending for up to 10 years, 44 cases pending for five years, 40 cases that were three-years-old and eight cases pending up to one year. Two cases were disposed of in less than three months and six months respectively.