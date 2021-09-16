Telangana achieves milestone of administering 2 crore doses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana achieved the milestone of completing two crore vaccination doses on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. It took around 165 days to reach the one crore vaccines target, whereas the second set of one crore doses were given in just 78 days.

Speaking about the achievement, DPH Dr G Srinivasa Rao said: “It is a proud moment of achieving a significant milestone in the vaccination programme against Covid in our State. Apart from the commitment of the last level field functionary of our department, the support from line departments, the backup we received from the highest level of political & administrative wings, enthusiastic participation of public for vaccination at GCHCs & PCHs, has made this possible.” So far, the State has administered 1.45 crore first doses and 55 lakh second doses.